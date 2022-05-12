Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Lifted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 315.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,297 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.7% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $86,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 192,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $192.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.24. The stock has a market cap of $130.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.14.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

