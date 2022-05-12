Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) PT Lowered to €44.00

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Societe Generale from €52.00 ($54.74) to €44.00 ($46.32) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IFNNY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.37) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.00) to €5.55 ($5.84) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.61.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Shares of IFNNY opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.