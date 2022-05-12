Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV – Get Rating) by 282.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,894 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 2.01% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $27.63 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $30.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.