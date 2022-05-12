Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.31

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 959441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

IAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 157.1% during the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,387,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after acquiring an additional 866,862 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth $14,021,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,956,000 after acquiring an additional 499,379 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 827,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after acquiring an additional 398,419 shares during the period.

Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

