JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) PT Lowered to $23.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.77% from the stock’s current price.

FROG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JFrog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Get JFrog alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. JFrog has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $50.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 0.88.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $359,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,224. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog (Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.