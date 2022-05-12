L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 422.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,743 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 0.5% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of L3Harris Technologies worth $65,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,040,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX stock opened at $238.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

