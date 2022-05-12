LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,616 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,151,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Apple by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,795,295,000 after purchasing an additional 759,577 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,361,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,696 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,413,006,000 after purchasing an additional 197,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.50 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

