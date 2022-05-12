Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Position Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 153.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 42,166 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 299.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,459,000 after buying an additional 452,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 39.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

LNTH stock opened at $58.67 on Thursday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $69.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.93, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.66.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.51. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 12,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $726,143.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,485.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 12,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $751,168.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,534,086.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,831. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.