Lee Klarich Sells 3,500 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Posted by on May 12th, 2022

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,088,102.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

  • On Monday, April 11th, Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total transaction of $2,880,170.02.
  • On Friday, March 11th, Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $466.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.45 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $579.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $322.23 and a one year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $643.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $631.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

