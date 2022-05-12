Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Lifetime Brands worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lifetime Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 343.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 105,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

In related news, President Daniel Siegel sold 9,900 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $127,017.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

