Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,004 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,263,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 95,349 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 421.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 981,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 793,100 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 560.7% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 113,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,404,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,399,000 after acquiring an additional 51,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

