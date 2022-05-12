Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Magnite by 47.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,010,000 after acquiring an additional 457,886 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnite by 15.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Magnite by 11.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Magnite in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnite by 62.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the period. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGNI opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGNI. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

In related news, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $68,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

