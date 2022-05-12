MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $75.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.41. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.72 and a 12-month high of $122.33.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

