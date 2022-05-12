Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,651 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Matterport were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matterport by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,765,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Matterport by 623.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 88,361 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MTTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Matterport stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Matterport’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

