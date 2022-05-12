Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 286.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,059 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 0.5% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Medtronic worth $70,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 394.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 494 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic stock opened at $100.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $135.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

