Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Westwater Resources in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Westwater Resources by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Westwater Resources in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Westwater Resources by 81.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Westwater Resources by 16.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WWR opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Westwater Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23.

Westwater Resources ( NASDAQ:WWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Westwater Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

Westwater Resources Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

