Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 10,022 Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TBPH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TBPH. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

TBPH opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

