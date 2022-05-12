Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AppHarvest by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 58,295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AppHarvest by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AppHarvest by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in AppHarvest by 2.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 442,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the period. 45.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AppHarvest news, Director J Kevin Willis acquired 30,000 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David J. Lee sold 43,326 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $184,135.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,291,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,487,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AppHarvest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH opened at $2.53 on Thursday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $257.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.45.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,412.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

