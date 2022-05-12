Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

ELP stock opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s previous dividend of $0.07. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.87%.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (Get Rating)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.