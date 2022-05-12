Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $145,000 in BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.45% of BTCS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BTCS in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Get BTCS alerts:

Shares of BTCS opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. BTCS Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $11.05.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BTCS in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

About BTCS (Get Rating)

BTCS Inc focuses on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The company secures disruptive next-generation blockchains and operates validator nodes on various proof of stake-based blockchain networks. It also develops a proprietary Digital Asset Platform that allows users to evaluate their crypto portfolio holdings across multiple exchanges and chains on a single platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.