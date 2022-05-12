Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $98,000 in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,072,000 after acquiring an additional 278,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after buying an additional 46,560 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 451,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 33,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 41,531 shares during the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBRX stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

