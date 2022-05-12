Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 20,357 Shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRCP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 15.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of IRCP opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

