Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,054 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 200.3% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 15,003,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after acquiring an additional 113,657 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 45.4% in the third quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 9,252,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,215 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,411,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,067,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,128,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,382,000 after purchasing an additional 224,265 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DBRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

