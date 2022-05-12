Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 380,423 Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,423 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gaotu Techedu were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CLSA upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.66.

NYSE GOTU opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.03 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 47.02% and a negative return on equity of 92.01%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

