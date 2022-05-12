Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Agenus during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Agenus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $408.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. Agenus Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

