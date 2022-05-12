Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $825 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.39. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $15.18.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.19 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s revenue was down 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

In related news, CAO Brett Just sold 26,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $62,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ying Vivian Liu sold 103,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $248,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,905,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,940 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

