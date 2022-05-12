Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Skillsoft by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Skillsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Skillsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Skillsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Skillsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

NASDAQ SKIL opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. Skillsoft Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $176.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skillsoft Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skillsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Skillsoft (Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.