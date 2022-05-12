ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of ModivCare worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in ModivCare by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,409,000 after purchasing an additional 129,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ModivCare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in ModivCare by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 298,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ModivCare by 47,803.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 282,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,332,000 after purchasing an additional 282,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in ModivCare by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 253,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,089,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Shares of MODV stock opened at $95.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.11. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.84 and a 12 month high of $211.94.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.77 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 26.94% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

MODV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

ModivCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.