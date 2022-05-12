Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MWA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

