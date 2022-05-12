NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NSTG stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $649.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.98. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $70.40.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $67,745.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $98,122.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 106.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,273,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,193,000 after buying an additional 2,206,252 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,673,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,611,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after buying an additional 487,436 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 2,320.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after buying an additional 469,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,692,000.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

