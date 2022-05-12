Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

NSSC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $580.37 million, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 184,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 33.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 33,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 32.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

