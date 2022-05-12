National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Price Target Cut to $4.00

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 166.67% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NCMI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.38.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was up 564.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,728,000 after buying an additional 484,372 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in National CineMedia by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 192,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 75,262 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in National CineMedia by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 289,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 84,532 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in National CineMedia by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

