Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 56.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBIX. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

NBIX stock opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.50 and a 200-day moving average of $87.62. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $108.01. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.21). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $1,391,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,733.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,409.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,708.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,386,457. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

