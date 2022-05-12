NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 245.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,996 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 0.6% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $79,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.41.

NYSE:NKE opened at $107.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.31. The company has a market capitalization of $169.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.59 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

