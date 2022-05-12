Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 120,754 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 120,754 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.50 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.45 and a 200-day moving average of $165.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.