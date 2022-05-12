Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,527 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Nordic American Tankers worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $452.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.05.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.48%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

