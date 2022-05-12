Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,525,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,678 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.31% of Coty worth $26,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 120,525 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Beatrice Ballini purchased 7,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 13,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

COTY stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on COTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.05.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

