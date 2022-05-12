Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.24% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $26,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 12.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $75.77 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $95.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 78.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.81.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.70%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

