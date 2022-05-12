Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.24% of Stewart Information Services worth $26,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,837,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 74,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $55.19 on Thursday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $49.18 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.73. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.51%.

In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,624. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.54 per share, with a total value of $66,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STC shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

