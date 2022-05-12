Northern Trust Corp Has $25.25 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,054 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of Liberty Broadband worth $25,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Venator Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.6% during the third quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 135,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2,071.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 26,246 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRDA. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $106.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.07. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $188.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 74.09%. The firm had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.15 per share, for a total transaction of $303,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

