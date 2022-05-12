Northern Trust Corp Has $25.35 Million Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,104 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.30% of Lantheus worth $25,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNTH. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of LNTH opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.66. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $69.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -102.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 19.83%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $115,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol Walker sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $334,166.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,894 shares of company stock worth $6,347,831. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

