Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,214,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 32,713 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.68% of Xerox worth $27,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xerox by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 148,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 1,882.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,346,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $22,837,030.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,461,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,505,581.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 783,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $13,459,563.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,245,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,992,041.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XRX opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.24). Xerox had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XRX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

