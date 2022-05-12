Northern Trust Corp Sells 17,647 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,647 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.32% of Banner worth $27,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BANR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Banner in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banner by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Banner by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 1,800 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.03. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BANR shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

