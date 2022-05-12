Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,715 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.14% of ESCO Technologies worth $26,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $62.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.72 and a 200-day moving average of $78.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.03 and a 12 month high of $103.35.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.67 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

ESE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

