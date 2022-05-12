Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,910 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.09% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 26,791 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klein acquired 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,814.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NFBK opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.69. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 36.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

