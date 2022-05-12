Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.21% of Northwest Pipe worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $29.01 on Thursday. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.36.

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NWPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

About Northwest Pipe (Get Rating)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.