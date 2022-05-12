Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.22.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,706,000 after purchasing an additional 150,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 57,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,291,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 234,178 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,093,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 95,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

