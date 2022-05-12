Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.25 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Get Oil States International alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oil States International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oil States International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OIS stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $402.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oil States International will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 1,840.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Oil States International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 38,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Oil States International in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oil States International in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oil States International (Get Rating)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.