Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.06.

ONCY opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.21.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 25,578 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 461.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 78,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 36,874 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.