OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

NYSE OPFI opened at $2.56 on Thursday. OppFi has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $11.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OppFi will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of OppFi by 14.8% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 88,782 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in OppFi in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OppFi in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

